A fiery crash on Woodlawn Road near Deep Step Road in the Merriwether section of Edgefield County sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Thursday, Apr. 30. According to the SC Highway Patrol, a truck was traveling north on Woodlawn when it exited the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and hit a tree. The truck then caught on fire. The fire was so intense, the truck’s make and model could not be determined. Additionally, the lone occupant of the truck, a male, was also unable to be identified at the time of the wreck. The SCHP is investigating this incident.