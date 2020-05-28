James Monroe Gillian – Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

James Monroe Gillian, 75, of Weaver Rd., Johnston, SC husband of the late Willie Ann McGee Gillian entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Gillian was born in Saluda, SC and was the son of the late John Calhoun and Estelle Robbins Gillian.

He was retired from the South Carolina Highway Dept. and was a Vietnam Veteran.

Survivors include one son, James P. Gillian; one daughter, Patricia Gillian; two sisters, Willette Rodgers and Joyce Hamby.

