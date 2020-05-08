William Sebastian “Bill”- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

William Sebastian “Bill” Logue,96, of Hwy 378 East, Edgefield, SC, husband of Bessie Wilson Logue passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

A Private Service will be held at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Logue was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Joe Frank and Annie Lee Owdom Logue, he was the last surviving sibling of 5 brothers and 1 sister. He was a retired Cattle Farmer and a WWII Merchant Marine veteran. He was also the oldest living member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Bill was very active in the Masons for 60 plus years. He served as a Master Mason and was also a member of the Eastern Star, along with his wife Bessie.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years; two sons, Billy (Gina) Logue, and Rhett (Deborah) Logue; four grandchildren, Melissa Logue Padgett, Brieanna Lee Logue (Parker), Corey Maybin, and Misty Logue, wife of the late William Matthew Logue; eight great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and special nieces and nephews, Ken (Laura) Logue, Carolyn (Lee) Swan, and John Frank (Carolyn) Logue.

The family would like to thank his special caregivers Helen Neal and Dottie Ragins, also Regency Southern Care Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1126 Hwy 378 East, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

