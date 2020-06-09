EDGEFIELD – Mr. Johnnie Douglas (Doug) Moore son of Mrs. Ophelia Covington Moore and the Mr. Leroy Moore was born in Edgefield County, December 26, 1946. He departed the life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He received his education in the public schools of Edgefield County.

At an early age, he joined the Pleasant Lane Baptist Church and later in life he moved his membership to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He worked in pulpwood industry and later in life he was employed by Milliken Plant in Johnston where he retired. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing.

He leaves to cherish and honor his memory; his mother, Ophelia C. Moore of Edgefield; wife, Eva Mealing Moore of the home; five sons, Douglas E. Moore and Sergio V. Mealing both of Edgefield, SC, Rodney O. Moore of Barnwell, Roshelle Mealing of Greenville, Deon R. (Mari) Mealing of Big Spring, TX; daughters, Doris (Craig) Burton of Edgefield, and Valerie Moore of Johnston; his siblings, Pastor Mary Bean and Albert(Bernice) Moore of Aiken, Katie (Raymond) Simpkins, Linda Calliham, Willie Moore, Sr., and Richard Moore all of Edgefield; twenty-five grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; in-laws, two aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

A graveside service was held 11 a.m., Monday June 8, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home assisted the Moore Family.