Gregory Hallback

RIDGE SPRING – Gregory William Hallback, 44, of Mt. Calvary Rd., Ridge Spring, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Hallback was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of Vera Cleveland (Jacob) Bair and Patrick Wesley (Denise) Hallback. He was a laborer and attended the Church of God.

Survivors include his parents; one son, Ryan Hallback; two brothers, Wesley Hallback, Jr. and Christopher “Chris” Hallback; his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Cleveland.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com