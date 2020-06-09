Mary McManus

EDGEFIELD —Mrs. Mary Louise Morton McManus entered into rest June 2, 2020 at The Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare. A graveside service was held 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 9, at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating with social distancing.

Mrs. McManus, a native of Edgefield County was a 1976 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Rainford “Rufus” McManus; a daughter, Cherry McManus; a sister, Florence (Charles) Jones; three brothers, George Morton, Raymond Morton and Nathaniel Morton; a grandson, Darnell Norman; one aunt Sadie Bell Young; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.