SGM Calvin Felder Retires

Army National Guard

1SG Calvin Felder Sr 741stQM of Allendale is retiring from 35 years of military service. His time was spent in the Army and Army National Guard. He retired with the honorary rank of (SGM) Sergeant Major. During his military career he spent time in Germany, Korea, and other state side duty stations. Also, some homeland security missions. Duty stations include C- Smurf in Walterboro, S.C, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C. He also served a tour of duty in Kabul Afghanistan. His awards consist of 3 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Army Commendation Medals, 6 Army Achievement Medals, 2 Army Good Conduct Medals, 6 Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals, 1 National Defense Medal, and 1 Humanitarian, 1 Air Force Achievement Medal and numerous other medals. He is immensely proud to have served.

His desire to serve came from his father Mr. Enit “Doc” Felder Sr. serving in WWII and having four older siblings serving in the military. He also was a part of the ROTC at Strom Thurmond High School for 4 years. He is currently running for Town Council Ward #1 in Johnston S.C. The election date is July 14, 2020. He is very eager to serve.