Strom Thurmond High School Graduation Ceremony On Schedule With Modifications

The Strom Thurmond High School class of 2020 will have their graduation ceremony. “This is such an important event in the lives of our seniors and their families. We were determined if at all possible to make it happen,” said Robert Grimm, STHS principal. While the ceremony is still scheduled for Friday, June 5that 10:00 a.m., it will be far different than any other STHS graduation before.

“Public health and safety are our primary concerns,” stated Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, ECSD Superintendent. The gates to the school’s football field will open at 9:00 a.m. and attendees are asked to bring a mask or wear one that will be provided. Attendees are asked to also expect their temperatures to be taken upon entering the stadium. Each graduate is limited to two guests. Each graduate’s guests will be seated together in the bleachers and will be ten feet apart from other students’ guests. Both the home and visitors’ bleachers will be used for the ceremony.

An initial plan was to divide the Class of 2020 and have three separate ceremonies. “We were monitoring the SCDHEC and CDC guidelines. Once those were changed, we made the decision to hold one ceremony,” explained Grimm. The graduation will take place rain or shine. “If we have lightning we will have to cancel the event because we do not have an indoor backup plan due to social distancing requirements,” continued Grimm.

Due to the limit on the number of guests seniors are allowed, the ceremony will be streamed live for their other family members and friends to view.