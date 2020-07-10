Edgefield County Public Library Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Aiken, S.C.- An employee of the Edgefield County Public Library has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee last worked at the library on July 2 and notified library administration of the positive test on July 9. The employee is on home isolation for the next 14 days and co-workers who came in close contact are being tested for the coronavirus.

The Edgefield County Public Library has been closed until further notice. The library, which is a member of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System, will be cleaned and sanitized by a third-party contractor.

All items on hold for in-library or curbside pickup are no longer available and the outside book and AV returns are closed. All fines and fees from late material will be waived during the closure.

Johnston Branch Library, located at 407 Calhoun Street in Johnston, S.C., remains open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can return materials to that location and place items on hold for pick up there or at any ABBE member library. For a full listing of ABBE library locations and digital materials, visit the library’s website at www.abbe-lib.org