Edgefield County Public Library Reopened for Service

﻿The Edgefield County Public Library reopened for regular service on July 22, 2020 following a two-week closure related to the coronavirus. During the closure, the library was deep cleaned and sanitized by Duraclean, a North Augusta-based cleaning business. The library’s current hours of operation are Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The book drops are opened and the library continues to offer Curbside Pickup service. For more information or to arrange for Curbside Pickup, please call the library at 803-63704025 or visit www.abbe-lib.org.