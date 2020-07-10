Marjorie L. Wright Ouzt- Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Marjorie L. Wright Ouzts, 92, of Johnston, SC, wife of the late Quinton Ouzts, Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Due to current COVID 19 health concerns a private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Ouzts was born in Lamar, SC and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Claudia Wyndham Wright. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, Charles (Marlene) Reese; one daughter, Amelia (Harry) Snipes; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by one daughter, Brenda Reese Story and two sons, Thomas Edward Reese, Jr., and Kenneth “Oelo” Fountain.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1186 Mt. Calvary Rd.., Johnston, SC 29832 or Philippi Baptist Church, PO Box 173, Johnston, SC, 29832.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangement.

