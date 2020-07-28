Meach A. Williams- McCormick, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Meach A. Williams, 85, of Whitetown Rd., McCormick, SC husband of Lucy Seigler Williams entered into rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in McCormick, SC. with the Rev. John Alexander officiating.

Mr. Williams was born in Horry County and was the son of the late Carl Dewitt and Flossie Hooks Williams. He was retired from Owens Steele and was a member of First Bethany Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, a stepdaughter, Kathy S. (Charles) Hollingsworth; two brothers, Robert, and J.W. Williams. He was predeceased by one sister, Dot Phipps and two brothers, Thomas, and Don Williams.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Bethany Baptist Church, 853 US Hwy 378 East, McCormick, SC 29835.

