Thomas Dominic Michael DeMasi went to Heaven on July 9, 2020 after a long, arduous, and courageous battle with cancer. Surrounded by his family—Linda, his wife of 51 years, his children and their spouses—he went peacefully to the Lord at his home.

Thomas was born in Auburn, NY, to Dominic and Mary (Palmieri) DeMasi.

He is the younger brother of Maryann DeMasi. The family resided in Fulton, NY, where Thomas eventually raised his own family and lived through his retirement.

Thomas worked for Niagara Mohawk (now National Grid) for nearly 35 years. He started as an office boy and worked his way up through multiple positions and responsibilities, retiring as Regional Manager of the Northern Territories.

Thomas is a 4th degree Knight Of Columbus. He is the former President of United Way of Fulton, NY, President of Fulton Kiwanis Club, a volunteer for Special Olympics, and a lifelong blood donor. An avid self-taught sailor, Thomas was Fleet Captain and Commodore of Fair Haven, NY Yacht Club and an advisor to the Crescent Yacht Club of Three Mile Bay, NY.

Thomas is a devoted supporter of Right to Life. He served as President of Syracuse, NY Right to Life and has supported other chapters and parishes throughout his life.

Thomas and Linda moved to Trenton, SC in 2014. They joined St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception parish in Edgefield. Thomas donated countless hours to helping with the upkeep and maintenance of the church and was a member of the Men’s Club. He is also a licensed operator for the Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County, GA.

Thomas is a cherished husband, father, and brother. He never met a stranger and was always the first to reach out a helping hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his wife Linda, his sister Maryann, his daughters Liz (Mike White) Cati, and Trish (Ali Saber), son Michael (Anne) and grandchildren Ellie and Lan, as well as cousins and

brothers- and sisters-in-law. He leaves behind a legacy of love.