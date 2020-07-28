Who Dropped By

The Advertiser enjoys recording those who choose to drop by the office for business or just a chat while exploring the Town of Edgefield. The two pictured above were wanting to know some places to explore, on Saturday afternoon (July 18). They are Peggy Metze (left) and Pamela Woods of Columbia. The Coronavirus epidemic has upset their work schedules, but leaving them some time to travel, so they are creating driving tours to different parts of S.C. It was along Hwy. 23 this past week that they found Edgefield.