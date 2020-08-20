Connect on Linked in

Dateline: Saluda, SC

Hazel Quattlebaum

Hazel Lucille Gunter Quattlebaum, 97, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Generations of Batesburg in Batesburg-Leesville.

Born in Lexington County and a daughter of the late Lee Jason Gunter and Minnie Hall Gunter, she was the wife of the late H.L. Quattlebaum. Mrs. Quattlebaum was a retired seamstress with Riegel Textiles in Johnston.

Surviving are a daughter, Jean Q. Thomas (Wilson) of Ridge Spring, two granddaughters, Haly DeLaughter of N. Augusta and LeAnn Yonce (Shawn) of Johnston and four great-grandchildren, Ben DeLaughter, Joe DeLaughter, Sydney Yonce and Jacob Yonce.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Generations of Batesburg for their compassionate care.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park with Rev. David Deming officiating.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 632 Rocky Creek Road, Johnston, SC 29832.

