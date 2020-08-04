James C. “Butch” Jester, Sr.- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

James C. “Butch” Jester, Sr., 74, of Calhoun St., Johnston, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Jester was born in Millen, GA and was the son of the late Guy Leo Jester and his mother and stepfather, Annie Sapp Jester and Boots Davis. He was a retired contractor and a member and former deacon of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, James, Jr. (Jillian) Jester; one daughter, Michelle (Mitchell) Herring; two brothers, Guy Gerald Jester, and Frank Davis; two sisters, Dianne Estelle, and Joyce Poole; six grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.