James Melton Stone- Trenton, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

James Melton Stone, 81, of Briarwood Rd., Trenton, SC, husband of the late Jeanette Boatwright Stone entered into rest Friday, July 10, 2020.

Private Graveside Services were held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Mr. Stone was born in Saluda, SC and was the son of the late Melton and Eloise Hallman Stone. He was retired Owner of Stone’s Garage.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy Flynn, and Lisa S. Clark: two brothers, Larry and Richard Stone: three sisters, Mary Williams, Jane Wingard, and Rachel Hall: 11 grandchildren: and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Allen Sharpe, and Jimmy Stone: one sister: and three brothers.

Memorials may be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.