Kathleen Caughman Padgett,

Dateline:  Saluda, SC

Kathleen Padgett

Kathleen Caughman Padgett, 90, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville.

Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Dessie Landrum and Bessie Bartley Caughman, she was the wife of the late Augustus Elliott “Gus” Padgett. Mrs. Padgett was a homemaker, a wonderful mother, grandmother and fabulous cook!

Surviving are a daughter, Susan P. Yonce (Sonny) of Johnston, a son, Timothy O. Padgett (Karen) of Simpsonville, four grandchildren, Josh Yonce (Katie), Kimberli Y. Timmerman (Will), Tiffany Padgett Ferguson (Jon) and Elliott Padgett and seven great-grandchildren, Paige Timmerman, William Timmerman, Ellie Grace Yonce, Joseph Yonce, Walker Yonce, Jackson Ferguson and Lyla Kate Ferguson.

