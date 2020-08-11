Marcia Elizabeth Quarles- Edgefield

W. Thurmond Byurnett David T. Burnett

Marcia Elizabeth Quarles, 74 went to her heavenly home August 7, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 burial services will be private.

She was born in Edgefield, SC on January 15, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Elsie Quarles. For the past ten plus years she has lived at Harbison Shores, formerly Carolina Gardens, and Agape Assisted Living facility in Irmo, SC. Marcia enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Anne, and Kathy. She had a talent of drawing and crocheting but as she got older her focus was writing prayers in her notebooks. There were hundreds of notebooks and thousands of prayers for people she knew and those she didn’t know. Marcia loved everyone and she told them so, even strangers. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and Faith Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her sisters, Anne Wood (Willie) of Columbia and Kathy Wilkerson (Wayne) of N. Augusta, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the complete staff of Harbison Shores and Comfort Care Hospice for the excellent care they gave her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

