Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Marie Brown Boatwright, 74, wife of the late Phillip Boatwright entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Boatwright was born in Columbia, SC and was the daughter of the late Harold Haskell and Rosalyn Grice Brown. She was a retired Registered Nurse.

Survivors include two sons, Howard (Janet) Arthurs and Mike (Trish) Arthurs; one daughter, Christine (Ricky) Boland; one stepdaughter, Nita Boatwright; one brother Leroy (Vickie) Brown; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.