Mrs. Edna Winn Smith, 87 of Hwy 220 East, Lincolnton entered into rest on Friday, August 21, 2020 at University Hospital Summerville.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4 pm at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, 2896 Key Rd., Plum Branch, S.C.

Mrs. Smith, daughter of the late Lewis and Gertrude Culbreath Winn, was born in Edgefield County and had lived in Lincoln County most of her adult life. She had been employed as a seamstress at various textile companies through her career including McCormick Mill, Riegel Textiles and retired from FDB in Lincolnton. Her interests included gardening , crocheting, putting puzzles together, canning and cooking. Her sister, Ernestine Bowick and brothers, Walter Winn and Evan Chick Winn preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, James “Bo” Smith and Brian Smith and wife Jennifer; daughters, Connie Byrd and husband Danny and Vicki Goldman all of Lincolnton; brothers, Ed Winn of Orangeburg, SC and Wayland Winn and wife Pam of McCormick; sisters, Shirley Ashmore of Lincolnton and Linda Harris of Abbeville; 12 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren

Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Edna Winn Smith.