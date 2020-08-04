Private land deer youth days in South Carolina happening soon

Game Zones 3 & 4: Saturday, Aug. 8

Game Zone 2: Saturday, Sept. 12

Game Zone 1: Saturday, Sept. 26



Regulations for Youth Day are as follows:For youth 17 years old and younger .Youth hunters who have not completed the hunter education program must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age . There are no license or tag requirements for youth or adult on this designated youth day .Adults may guide, however, only the youth may take or attempt to take deer .Guns, Primitive Weapons or Archery equipment are allowed. ANTLERED DEER ONLY, Bag Limit 1. Take advantage of these special opportunities to get a youth outdoors. Hunt safe, have fun and good luck!* Some Deer Processors may not be open prior to the regular season, please plan accordingly prior to hunting regarding care and handling of your harvest.* An additional Statewide Youth Day on all private lands and certain WMAs will occur after the regular season on Jan. 2, 2021.