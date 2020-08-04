Second Saturday Market Coming Up!

Featuring Music with String Quintet

Saturday, August 8, is the next Edgefield 2nd Saturday Market. Currently there are 67 vendors signed up. “Elduets” will be back with their miniature golf and gem mine. (Rumor has it, you can even get a massage.) Food vendors include “Beefedup” with Lasagna, Italian Sausage and Meatball sub; “Battered With Love” with fried catfish platters and salmon sliders and “Kona Ice” with snow cones. There will be funnel cakes and lots of shopping.

Music will abound during the shopping event as “The Strings Attached Quintet,” composed of students of Mrs. Brenda Gustafson, an Edgefield resident, will be performing at the Edgefield Market at 11:00, Saturday, August 8. Edelweiss, Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da, and Jesus Loves Me will be among the many different selections that you will hear. Miss Sarah Kate Covar, a nine-year-old Wardlaw Academy student, will be making her first public violin performance, accompanied by advanced students in the quintet.