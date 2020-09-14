A Fairy Ring in McCormick

Ms. Michelle Beauchaine-Bussey sent the photo of a Fairy Ring that she found in the school yard of McCormick County School park. She discovered it when she went to register her grandson for school. “I had never even seen a fairy ring and had only recently read of them on-line, so I am pleased as punch!” She also found one with her grandson in Warrenville, SC. They have been popping up all over.
