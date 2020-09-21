Can’t Play This Week

Rebels Will Not Play This Week

September 25 Game Against Swansea High Postponed



(EDGEFIELD, SC)- On September 16, the Edgefield County School District was informed that two Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) football players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Based on guidance from the Department of Health Environmental Control (DHEC), these students and anyone in close contact with them for an extended period of time (15 minutes or more) must be quarantined away from school and other school-related activities for 14 days.

Federal laws prevent the district from personally identifying the students who tested positive. However, school personnel have contacted all individuals known to have been in close contact with these students over the last several days.

“We never want our students and staff to go through this, but we fully prepared our response if it did,” said Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, Edgefield County School District Superintendent. “After we were learned of the positive COVID-19 tests, our Wellness Committee members immediately put our action plan into motion and notified everyone who may have had extended contact with the students about what happened, what we are doing about it, and what they should do.

“Overwhelmingly, our community has been understanding and supportive. They understand that the next step is to do everything possible to ensure these students fully recover and no one else becomes infected.”

Due to the nature of football activities to include full contact practices, physical conditioning, travel, and scrimmages, the entire STHS football team and several coaches are being quarantined through September 26. This means that the scheduled September 25 home football game against Swansea High School has been postponed. A possible makeup date is yet to be determined.

Football practices at STHS are expected to resume on Monday, September 28. At this time, the October 2 game at Brookland-Cayce High School is still scheduled to be played.

“First and foremost, our primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of all our students and staff,” said STHS Athletic Director Drake Dunlap. “While this is an unfortunate bump in the road for our players, we have an amazing team and lofty goals this season. I have every confidence we’ll get everyone back healthy and ready to compete for a deep run in the playoffs again this year.”

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Individuals who need medical care should call their medical provider to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, hospital, or the Edgefield County Health Department. Students or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse.

Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are strongly encouraged to avoid close contact with those who have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive with the COVID-19 disease for at least 14 days.

For more information on DHEC guidance to school districts regarding suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, see: https://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/Interim-DHEC-Guidance-for-School-Response-to-COVID-19_09.09.2020_FINAL.pdf