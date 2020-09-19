Carl James Brown – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Carl James Brown, 69, of Woodridge Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Susie Koppenhaver Brown entered into rest September 16, 2020.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Edgefield First Baptist Church with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM before the service in the Fellowship Hall. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Brown was born in Clearfield, PA and was the son of the late Fred and Velma Lewis Brown.

He was former COO of the NWTF for 28 years, a lifelong member of the NRA, and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Jenny Kay (Eric) Jones; one son, Carl James “CJ” (Megan) Brown, Jr.; three grandchildren, Carl James lll “James” and Bella Reese Brown, and Isaac G. Jones. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Lansberry.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-0142 or the Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

