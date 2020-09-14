Christopher D. “Chris” Spiller – Modoc, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Christopher D. “Chris” Spiller, 53, of Modoc, SC, husband of Erin Trotter Spiller entered into rest on September 12, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed, and masks required.

Mr. Spiller was born in Mobile, AL and was the son of Lois Loper and the late Robert Spiller. He was a Natural Resource Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was a devoted member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church and a Gideon. Thanks to Pruitt Hospice, especially Tonya Joiner.

Survivors include his wife, his mother, and three daughters, Tyleigh, Novelyn, and Adaline; a stepbrother, Charlie Loper; anUncle, Jerry Dixon; and two cousins, Chip & Jeff Dixon. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Henry Loper.

Memorials may be sent to the family for a college fund for his daughters.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

