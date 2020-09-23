Edgefield County Library News

Temporary Hours of Operation
Monday 10-5
Tuesday 10-5
Wednesday 10-5
Thursday 10-8
Friday 10-5
Saturday 10-2
Sunday CLOSED
Wi-Fi and our website are available 24 hours a day
The library is hiring for part-time and full-time please stop by to fill out an application and for more detailed information. 105 Courthouse Square Edgefield, SC 29824 (803)637-4025 ext 4111
Check out a South Carolina State Library State Parks backpack. It has a set of plastic binoculars, a clear plastic magnifying glass, a book recommendations brochure, and a state park pass for vehicles. This offer valid until 12/31/2020.