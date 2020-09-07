Ira Davis “Sonny” Bledsoe – Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Ira Davis “Sonny” Bledsoe, 80, of Johnston, SC, husband of Wynell Holsonback Bledsoe entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Bledsoe was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Rufus Clyde and Nellie Bledsoe. He was a retired Textile worker and a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Charles Davis (Tracy) Bledsoe; one daughter, Grace Helen (Jeff) Rienzo; three grandchildren, Taylor and Peighton Rienzo and Hunter Moore; and one sister, Mary Layman. He was predeceased by two brothers, and four sisters.

