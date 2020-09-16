EDGEFIELD, S.C. – Mr. Paul Lawrence Collins, Jr. of Edgefield entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Mr. Collins was born in Edgefield, on August 20, 1934 to the late Mr. Lawrence “Shiloh” Collins and the late Mrs. Amanda Ross Collins.

At an early age, Lawrence accepted Christ as his personal Savior and joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Edgefield. Lawrence was self-employed in the pulpwood industry and also worked in the textile mills. He sold produce for many years. He enjoyed planting vegetables and flowers. His greatest joy was sharing with others.

In 1953 he was united in marriage to Elease Strom Collins. Out of the union of Elease and Lawrence, four children were born.

Those who will miss Lawrence and cherish his memories are his loving wife: Elease Strom Collins; daughters: Jacqueline Collins Simpkins of Edgefield, Linda Gwendolyn Andrews (Levi, III) of Fairfax, Va., and Valeria Smith (Eltora) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; a son: Paul Dennis Collins of North Augusta; sisters: Myrdis Katrina Harrison and Minister Amiee Ethel Mathis both of Edgefield; brothers: Dea. William Collins (Christine) of Denmark and Dea. John E. Collins of Edgefield; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Oscar W. Brown officiating. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.