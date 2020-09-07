Stevens Creek Temporarily Lowered

The water levels at Stevens Creek along the Savannah River are temporarily being lowered according to a statement by Dominion Energy. The company said that the drawdown was scheduled and is necessary for maintenance to and installation of new equipment at the Stevens Creek Dam. Water levels are may be as much as 2 feet below normal. Dominion said that the work is expected to be completed by January 2021 if weather permits. The creek is still open to the public, but Dominion cautioned that the lower water levels would expose under water hazards and warned boaters and swimmers to be aware of these potential dangers. For more information on the work being done at the site, visit the U.S. Geological Society at www.usgs.gov.

Tiffani Ireland