TESTING for COVID in Edgefield County Area

DHEC Media Advisory

FREE DHEC TESTING EVENT

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-costand open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested

September 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

PARTNER MOBILE TESTING EVENTS

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

September 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Rd., Edgefield

September 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda