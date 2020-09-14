Thomas Lewis Williams- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Thomas Lewis Williams, 88, of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on September 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Gilgal Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed, and facial masks requested.

Mr. Williams was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Homer and Sallie Hammond Williams. He was a farmeralong with his family, and a lifelong loyal member of Gilgal Baptist Church.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church, 41 Morgan Bussey Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824 or Edgefield County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels, 15 Center Springs Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Honorary Pallbearers are Brian, Terry, Alan, and David Williams, Julius Pinson, Roddy Williams, and Dick Williams.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.