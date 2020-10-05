B. Asbury Bedenbaugh- Edgefield, SC,

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

B. Asbury Bedenbaugh, 78 of Miller Rd., Edgefield, SC, husband of Anna Miller Bedenbaugh entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends after the service in the church. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Bedenbaugh was born in Saluda, SC and was the son of the late Luther J. and Lizzie Rawl Bedenbaugh. He was retired from Graniteville Textile, a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he was a deacon for many years and the South Carolina National Guard.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Stacie (Shaun) Randall; two grandchildren, Jessica, and Jacob Randall; two sisters, Josephine Barnes, and Neoma Screws. He was predeceased by a son, Joel Bedenbaugh; two sisters, Rachell Helm, Margaret Kepler; and a brother, Bill Bedenbaugh.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1843 Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.