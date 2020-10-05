Celebrate Agriculture, Arts and Tradition at Free, Drive-Through S.C. State Fair, Oct. 20-21

Fair food available for purchase with extended dates, Oct. 20-24

COLUMBIA, S.C. – October 1, 2020 — The first-ever free, Drive-Through S.C. State Fair is bringing the tradition of the State Fair to fairgoers in a new way in an effort to spread joy while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests will experience a snippet of the agriculture, arts, entertainment and food they look forward to each year while remaining in the safety of their vehicles. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 8p.m. Fair food will be available for purchase through a separate drive-through with extended dates, Tuesday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Find details at www.scstatefair.org and follow @scstatefair on social media.

“This is our way of giving back to the community — this year has been difficult for all of us,” said General Manager Nancy Smith, who also serves as the current chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). “We hope that folks will experience some of the wide-eyed wonder that they come to the State Fair for each year.”

What to expect at the free, Drive-Through State Fair

With free admission, guests will drive through the fairgrounds to view unique attractions that represent some of the exhibits that have captivated audiences over the years. Enter at the North Gate on Rosewood Drive near the fair’s historic Rocket. The route is estimated to take 20 minutes once guests enter the gates. To ensure safety and control the flow of traffic, visitors will not be allowed to exit their vehicles.

Agriculture has always played a significant role in the S.C. State Fair, and this year’s event will be no different. Cattle, swine, goats, chickens, as well as draft mules and donkeys, will be visible from the car route. The S.C. Department of Agriculture will showcase farm equipment from throughout the years. Exhibits will display blue-ribbon produce and flowers and, in the home and craft division, quilts and specialty cakes.

Nostalgic exhibits will include the heritage village, an antique fire truck and memories from the popular CIRCUS at the Fair that debuted at the State Fair’s 150th anniversary in 2019. Additional fair favorites include artwork by the ‘Chicken Man’ himself, Ernest Lee, the sounds of the calliope, Thomas Humphries’ Fighting Stallions and Metal Band sculptures, the milking parlor and the famous Jupiter Rocket. And look out for samples of student and fine art. A special preview of the S.C. State Fair’s upcoming second annual “Carolina Lights” holiday light show will also delight guests along the ride.