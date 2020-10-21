Crime in Edgefield

Attempted Theft – Recovery of Property

​The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted theft report on Oct. 9 at the 1100 black of Stephens Road in the North Augusta area of the county. According to the ECSO report, a resident observed 2 unknown white males pushing her neighbor’s 4 wheeler down the road. The neighbor watched the 2 males attempt to load the 4 wheeler onto a trailer, but unable to do so, they abandoned the 4 wheeler on the shoulder of the road. The pair left the scene in a red pickup truck that was towing a black trailer. ECSO responded to the scene and the owner of the 4 wheeler was notified. He recovered the 4 wheeler and reported that he had left the 4 wheeler parked in front of his home the day before.

​Two days later, the ECSO received a report of an abandoned trailer at a church on Macedonia Road in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County. Video surveillance provided to the ECSO showed 2 white males driving a red Chevy 1500 with a brush guard on the front and towing a black trailer come onto the church’s property, disconnect the trailer, and then leave the scene. The trailer is described as a 6×12 black Mesh trailer with a wooden floor and as having a wooded teeter totter in the trailer built with fresh, new wood. The trailer was seized by the ECSO and towed from the scene.

​The ECSO is investigating both of these incidents.

Vehicle Break-ins on Woodlawn Road

​A total of 4 vehicles were reported to have been broken into on Woodlawn Road in the Clarks Hill area of Edgefield County between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. According to the ECSO reports on these crimes, a total of $700 in cash and a black KEL-TEC 380 handgun were stolen as a result of these break-ins. Two of the vehicles did not sustain any damage; they had been left unlocked. The other 2 suffered broken windows and damage to the window areas with an estimated $600 worth of damage being done to one of the vehicles.

​The ECSO is investigating these crimes.