P.O. Box 416
Edgefield, SC 29824
Phone: 803-637-3011 Phone: 803-279-1503
Fax: 803-637-4017
REPEAL OF THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY
TO THE CUSTOMERS
OF
Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority
EFFECTIVE October 2, 2020
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in and around the area ofMartintown Rd from Murrah Rd to Briggs Rd, Briggs Rd, Woodlawn Rd, Currytown Rd from Martintown to Plantation Pointe, Plantation Pointe, River Hill Subdivision, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Summerlake Subdivision, Cherry Tree Ln, Smokey Circle, Smoke Ridge Dr, Birch Point Subdivision, Sweetwater Creek Dr, Creek Stone Dr, Springhaven Dr from Martintown Rd to Hidden Circle, Delaughter Drive and Dock Dr that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011
Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority