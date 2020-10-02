P.O. Box 416

REPEAL OF THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY

TO THE CUSTOMERS

OF

Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority

EFFECTIVE October 2, 2020

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in and around the area ofMartintown Rd from Murrah Rd to Briggs Rd, Briggs Rd, Woodlawn Rd, Currytown Rd from Martintown to Plantation Pointe, Plantation Pointe, River Hill Subdivision, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Summerlake Subdivision, Cherry Tree Ln, Smokey Circle, Smoke Ridge Dr, Birch Point Subdivision, Sweetwater Creek Dr, Creek Stone Dr, Springhaven Dr from Martintown Rd to Hidden Circle, Delaughter Drive and Dock Dr that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011

