EPA Press Release for Night in Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield Preservation Association

104 Courthouse Square

Edgefield, SC 29824

803-637-4010

EdgefieldSCPreservation@gmail.com

PRESS RELEASE

Want to add a little haunted history to your Halloween this year? If so, come join the festivities on Saturday, October 24th, at the 3rdAnnual “A Night in Bloody Edgefield.”

Before the tours begin,attendees can visit Carolina Moon Distillery (on the Courthouse Square opposite from the Tompkins Library) between the hours of 5:00 p. m. and 7:00 p. m. They can enter a raffle for a “Spooky Basket” filled with various liquors and other goodies. If they present their tour ticket, they can also obtain a free sample of a special “Bloody Becky Cotton” cocktail. Attendees are also encouraged to make reservations at one of the local restaurants for dinner before or after the tours.

The Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll Tours and the Ghost Tours of Edgefield Courthouse Square will both be held at 7:00 p. m. and 8:00 p. m., with each tour lasting an hour.

On the Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll Tours, visitors will be allowed to walk the grounds and through the house. In addition, there will be a presentation on 18th Century Mourning Rituals and a mock duel.

On the Ghost Tours of Edgefield Courthouse Square, Tonya Guy will regale attendees with stories from Edgefield’s bloody past. There will be tales of family feuds, unsettled spirits still seeking justice, murder and mayhem, and of course, Rebecca Cotton, Edgefield’s Devil in Petticoats.

A Night in Bloody Edgefield is sponsored by Edgefield Preservation Association and the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 1018, and all proceeds will be used to benefit the activities of these two non-profit organizations.

Tickets for both tours are $25.00 per adult (children under 12 are free) and are available for purchase at the Tompkins Library. Begin the evening at the Tompkins Library 15 minutes prior to the tour. Transportation will be provided between the two sites. Per COVID-19 Guidelines, these tours are divided into groups of 15 people to allow for social distancing and masks will be available if needed.

The event is limited to 60 people, so get your tickets today!!

For more information, please contact Tonya Guy at 803-637-4010.