Jeanette Edwards Holmes – Johnston, SC

Jeanette Edwards Holmes, 78, of Pine Log Trail, Johnston, SC wife of Clyde Homes, Sr. entered into rest Thursday, October 1, 2020.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Of Olive Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the home. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Holmes was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Earl and Ola Bush Edwards. She was retired from Milliken and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband; one daughter, Suzanne (Gary) McNeal; one son, Clyde “Butch” (Melissa) Holmes, Jr.; four grandchildren, Andrew (Brandi) McNeal, Jessica (Sam) Sutton, Langton (Megan) Holmes, III, and Anthony Holmes. She was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan McNeal.

