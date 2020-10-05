John David Phillips- Edgefield, S.C

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

John David Phillips, 63, of Youngblood Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Paula Kelly Phillips for 36 years, entered into rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Phillips was born in Greenwood, SC and was the son of the late Roy T. and Olivia Rowe Phillips. He was retired from Satcher Ford as Service Manager.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Mandy Roberts, and Haley Phillips (Bryan Zane); one grandson, Liam Paul Roberts; one brother, Thomas R. (Donna) Phillips.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.