Letter to the editor

Confections Now & Pizza to Come

When asked “What businesses would you like to see on the Edgefield Town square?”, the number one answer was a coffee shop and bakery. In February 2020, Tina Colorossianswered that request and opened TLC Confections serving specialty coffees, scratch made treats and an all day brunch menu. Visitors from surrounding communities are often found wandering the square with their espresso drinks in hand. The TLC Confections motto “No Crumb Left Behind” is a testament to the menu offerings.

Tina opened her business in 2008 selling custom cookie boxes at Soda City, eventually falling in love and moving to Edgefield. She makes it a point to use locally sourced ingredients where she can, purchasing from area farms and businesses. She also took the time to find quality employees, such as Lisa, her head barista with over 10 years of experience, who can whip up your perfect caffeine fix anytime between 9am and 5pm, six days a week.

Tina and her husband, Nino, are quickly becoming staples in the Edgefield community. They are in the works of opening a pizzeria/sports bar they plan to name after Nino’s father, Mario. They share the thought that good food brings the community together and they love the Edgefield community. With an Italian heritage, Nino will bring the flavors of Italy to your favorite pizza and pasta dishes.

As with any business, customers are an important part of the plan. Without the support of the local community, businesses can’t expect to make it. So come enjoy a cup of coffee and support this small business’s dream.

Submitted by Samantha McClure for Tina and NiniColorossi