Mary Newman Quarles, – Edgefield County

Mary Newman Quarles, 83, of Edgefield County, wife of Don Quarles for 65 years entered into rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, GA.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Quarles was born in Dale County, AL. and was the daughter of Dewey and Velma Lee Sullivan Newman. She was a retired In-Home Daycare Provider and attended Lighthouse Fellowship Church.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Steve (Mihyun) Quarles, and Phillip (Amanda) Quarles; seven grandchildren, David and Tim Presley, Ethan, Josh, and Raymond Quarles, Lexie, and Mckenna Quarles; and several great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by two children, Debra, and Ronny Quarles.

Friends may correspond to Don Quarles, PO Box 632, Edgefield, SC.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

