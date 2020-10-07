Witness Signature Required for Mail-In Absentee Ballots

Ballots received through October 7 will be accepted without a witness signature.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 6, 2020) – South Carolinians voting absentee by mail must now have their signatures on ballot return envelopes witnessed after the United States Supreme Court late yesterday reinstated the requirement.

Under the court’s order, ballots already received by county officials and those received through October 7 will be counted regardless of whether the return envelope bears a witness signature.

To ensure your absentee by mail ballot counts, voters must:

Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope

Have a witness sign and provide address. Any other person can be a witness.

Return your ballot before 7:00 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can be returned in person or by mail. You should mail your ballot as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the deadline.

