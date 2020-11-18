Edgefield Christmas Parade Set for December 6

The Annual Edgefield Christmas Parade promises to be another exciting event coming up the first Sunday in December, starting at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The County’s longest parade will take place again this year, according to director Calvin Henderson, and will be full of floats, bands, and politicians with a car show in town for those who like classic cars in great restoration.

“Santa and snow after the parade,” says the ECDA flyer around town. “More will be coming about the parade as plans develop,”according to Henderson.