First Military Appreciation Day 

The Edgefield Market has been working with local Veteran organizations to plan our first Annual Military Appreciation day at the Market. We invite area veterans, as well as the CSRA to join us from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Edgefield on November 14. At 10:30 a.m. American Legion Post #30 and our local VA office will conduct a short ceremony honoring our current and former military members. We encourage everyone to stay and enjoy the market after. With over 100 vendors, several Veterans themselves, there will be something for everyone. Discounts will be offered at several booths with identification. Social distancing is requested, masks are suggested when social distancing is difficult.