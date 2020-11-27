Horn’s Creek Wedding Venue Being Offered

Beth Francis (pictured in red – ph. 706 951-1914) is available to talk with prospective brides interested in a marriage venue.

The recently restored Horn’s Creek Church is now available to brides for their weddings! The Edgefield County Historical Society which owns the property has announced that this historic church is being offered for rent for weddings and other gatherings. The rental income will be used by the Society to maintain the property.

The 1768 church, which is believed to be the oldest structure in Edgefield County, has been restored by the Society over the last few years. It is located six miles south of Edgefield on the Old Stage Road. A parking area has recently been developed to accommodate vehicles. The Church can accommodate as many as 200 people.

This historic country church is in an idyllic setting of beautiful oak, hickory, and magnolia trees which complement the simple architecture of the eighteenth-century building. The Society believes that this unique venue will appeal many brides, both locally and from afar for destination weddings. Interested parties should contact Beth Francis at 706 951-1914 or call the Society’s office at 803-637-2233.