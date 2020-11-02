Letter to the Editor

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

Jody Rowland for Sheriff of Edgefield County

By way of introduction, I am a retired Assistant Director with State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and I grew up on Columbia Road in Edgefield County. His brother Johnny and I played in Oakley Park, I worked with his brother Brannon at SLED, and I worked with Jody when he started his career as a deputy at Edgefield and later at Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC), and as Chief Deputy in Aiken. Jody has a proven record of excellence as a leader in every law enforcement position he has held.

I was so pleased when I heard he had offered for Sheriff of his home county of Edgefield.

Jody will conduct Edgefield County’s business with fairness to all citizens. He is a fair-minded person who demands professionalism of himself and his staff. He will hold the department accountable to the citizens. Jody has prepared himself by working and advancing through the ranks of various law enforcement agencies and graduating from the FBI National Academy. Jody is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associate’s for South Carolina and is highly respected by fellow law enforcement officers across the state.

Jody has prepared his whole life for this day and he deserves your vote, because he is the best candidate for Edgefield County Sheriff. I no longer live in Edgefield County, but if I did, I would vote for Jody for sheriff and I encourage all of my friends to Vote for Jody Rowland in November.

Steven A. Smith

Assistant Director SLED (Retired) Columbia, South Carolina