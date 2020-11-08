Local Barber Shop Salutes Veterans With Food and Free Haircuts

Food and free haircuts for veterans and active military are being offered at The Bullpen Barbershop, 107 Courthouse Square, Edgefield, on Veterans Day – November 11, from 9:00 to 5:00.

The free haircuts and special foods are there “to honor all military and their families for the sacrifice they have made to protect our freedoms,” says Brian Seymour, owner of The Bullpen Barbershop. His wife Trish Seymour is organizing the event and deserves thanks also.

What about the food? There will be Pulled Pork Sandwiches and Dill Pickle Pasta Salad with chips and refreshments!