Man Thwarts Thieves – 3 Arrested

​A sight not seen often on the Westside of Edgefield – blue lights flashing in the night – occurred Monday evening, Nov. 23, off Hwy 23 West. The blue lights were Edgefield County deputies who responded to a call of possible burglary suspects being detained by a man who found them on his property. The incident began when the property owner decided to check on his property before going home because the property had been burglarized 2 times in the past week (although those burglaries were not reported). Upon arriving at the site, he found an SUV not belonging to him with its trunk open and 2 individuals, a white male and a white female, outside the vehicle on his property. When asked what the pair was doing, they initially explained that they were hunters looking for a place to hunt. In trying to leave the scene, the two got their vehicle stuck. As they tried to get the vehicle mobile again, the ECSO was contacted. Deputies as well as another property owner arrived on the scene. It was learned that a home on the property that had been burglarized 2 times before in the last week, had been ransacked; carpet had been pulled up, holes had been cut into the floor, and the bed appeared to have been slept in. Other findings and information led to the duo being arrested for Burglary 3rd. (It was also determined that the female was wanted in Richmond County for shoplifting.) Then, as the scene was being cleared, a deputy found a male walking down the road near the scene. It was determined that he, too, was involved with the pair and their crimes, and as such, he was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd, also. The vehicle was towed from the scene. All three suspects were transported to the Edgefield County Detention Center without incident.