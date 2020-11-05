W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Mr. J.W. “Billy” Yonce, Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 100 at his home in Johnston, SC.

A private family graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.

A lifelong resident of Johnston, SC, Mr. Yonce was the son of the late J.W. Yonce, Sr. and Ora Clark Yonce. He attended Johnston High School, the Citadel, and The University of South Carolina. Mr. Yonce established his family farming business of growing asparagus and peaches. Later his sons, Larry, and Sonny, returned and joined him to operate J.W. Yonce & SonsInc. The family business diversified with the development of a citrus operation, timber holdings and commercial development to include Apple Square Shopping Center. His grandsons, Chris, and Josh are carrying on his legacy in the diversified family farming business.

Mr. Yonce was a loyal and dedicated member of JohnstonUnited Methodist Church all of his life,

attending till his death. Mr. Yonce leaves behind a lasting legacyto his family and community. He served on the USDA, churchand school boards, and had a keen interest in athletics. He was a Mason, Shriner, and a member of the county Home Guard during WWII. Mr. Yonce will be greatly missed and remembered for is exemplary leadership service and proactive involvement in his industry, community and church.

Mr. Yonce was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Holmes Yonce and a sister and five brothers. He will be dearly missed by his sons, Larry Yonce (Nina), Sonny Yonce (Susie), grandchildren, Chris Yonce, Keelie Yonce Gossett (Chris), Kimberli Yonce Timmerman (Will), Josh Yonce (Katie), Dayna Yonce Bledsoe (Kenneth), and great-grandchildren, Britt & Reid Gossett, Ashland & Jane Walker Yonce, Hunter & Holli Bledsoe, Paige & William Timmerman, and Ellie, Joseph, & Walker Yonce and one great great grandchild., Hendrix Bledsoe. The family would like to thank his caring and supportive personal sitters.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832, or Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

